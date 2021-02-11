Variety to Honor Actress Glenn Close at Palm Springs Film Festival

Film Festival

Variety will honor actress Glenn Close for her performance in "Hillbilly Elegy" during a virtual event hosted by the organizers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, it was announced today.

Close, 73, will be presented with the Creative Impact in Acting Award on Feb. 26 at the 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards event, which will happen virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The breadth and depth of Glenn's work in film, television, and the stage makes Close one of the great performers of her time,'' said Steven Gaydos, Variety's executive vice president of global content.