Variety to Honor Actress Glenn Close at Palm Springs Film Festival
Variety will honor actress Glenn Close for her performance in
"Hillbilly Elegy" during a virtual event hosted by the organizers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, it was announced today.
Close, 73, will be presented with the Creative Impact in Acting Award on Feb. 26 at the 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards event, which will happen virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The breadth and depth of Glenn's work in film, television, and the stage makes Close one of the great performers of her time,'' said Steven Gaydos, Variety's executive vice president of global content.
Directed by Ron Howard,
"Hillbilly Elegy" tells the story of a Yale Law School student who grew up in a poor Rust Belt town. Close portrays his grandmother. At the same event in which Close will be honored, British director Steve McQueen will be presented with the Creative Impact in Directing Award for "Small Axe," a collection of films he created for Amazon Studios.
Both Close and McQueen are slated to participate in a question-and-
answer session. To register, visit https://ev10.perigonlive.com/1-
evt91302d362c36421fad46dce0b47290f2.
