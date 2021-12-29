2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival canceled

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has been canceled, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

"Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17," reads an announcement by organizers. "After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers, and staff."

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton released a statement reacting to the announcement.

“We at the City of Palm Springs are disappointed that the Palm Springs International Film Festival cannot go forward. We know how much this event is anticipated, but we also recognize the risks involved in holding the Film Festival at this time – and with that in mind, we congratulate Chairman Harold Matzner and his team for putting public safety first.”

Refunds will be given to those that have bought passes and tickets. For most, the refund will be returned to their original method of payment.

The festival's award gala was canceled last week, as was the Variety 10 Directors to Watch brunch.

Officials said the Film Festival and Film Awards are scheduled to return as an in-person event in January 2023.

At this time, the Palm Springs ShortFest is scheduled to return June 21-27, 2022.

The Film Awards will partner with Entertainment Tonight to celebrate this year’s honorees with details to follow. The festival will announce juried award winners from the official selection on January 15.