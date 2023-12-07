Skip to Content
Film Festival

Danielle Brooks to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Danielle Brooks
Ira Black
Danielle Brooks
By ,
Published 1:43 PM

Actress Danielle Brooks will receive the Spotlight Award, Actress next year at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her performance in "The Color Purple," organizers announced today.  

"In The Color Purple, Danielle Brooks revisits her Tony-nominated portrayal of Sofia, a force to be reckoned with who challenges traditional female roles and stands for what she believes in,'' festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a statement. "For her exceptional work and a scene-stealing performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actress to Danielle Brooks."  

The award will be presented to Brooks on Jan. 4, 2024, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, according to festival officials.   

Check Out Our Film Festival Section for More Updates

The Spotlight Award, Actress has previously been presented to Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney and Kristen Stewart among others.

Brooks, who graduated from Juilliard and co-funded Black Women on Broadway, has starred in Pulitzer Prize-winning play "The Piano Lesson" and in "Orange is The New Black."  

The Palm Springs International Film Festival, which begins with the Jan. 4 film awards, will continue until Jan. 15, 2024.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Film Festival

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content