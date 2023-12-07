Danielle Brooks to receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Actress Danielle Brooks will receive the Spotlight Award, Actress next year at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her performance in "The Color Purple," organizers announced today.

"In The Color Purple, Danielle Brooks revisits her Tony-nominated portrayal of Sofia, a force to be reckoned with who challenges traditional female roles and stands for what she believes in,'' festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a statement. "For her exceptional work and a scene-stealing performance, it is our honor to present the Spotlight Award, Actress to Danielle Brooks."

The award will be presented to Brooks on Jan. 4, 2024, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, according to festival officials.

The Spotlight Award, Actress has previously been presented to Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney and Kristen Stewart among others.

Brooks, who graduated from Juilliard and co-funded Black Women on Broadway, has starred in Pulitzer Prize-winning play "The Piano Lesson" and in "Orange is The New Black."

The Palm Springs International Film Festival, which begins with the Jan. 4 film awards, will continue until Jan. 15, 2024.