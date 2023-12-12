Palm Springs Film Festival to screen world premiere of ‘Miller’s Girl’; Jenna Ortega & Martin Freeman to attend

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will screen the world premiere of Miller's Girl, starting La Quinta native Jenna Ortega along with Martin Freeman, festival organizers announced.

Ortega, Freeman, and writer/director Jade Halley Bartlett are set to be in attendance as part of their Talking Pictures program.

The film will screen at the Mary Mary Pickford is D'Place theater in Cathedral City on Thursday, January 11th.

Miller’s Girl follows the unraveling of a complex connection between lonely intellectuals: a failed writer named Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman) and his remarkable student, Cairo Sweet (Jenna Ortega). When a creative writing assignment prompts uncomfortable realities, Jonathan and Cairo realize they’ve blurred lines beyond the academic. Challenged by her expectations, encouraged by his attention, Miller’s Girl is about imminent, inexorable attraction between characters who become both hero and villain in each other’s stories.

Written by Bartlett as a play in 2011 and featured on the 2016 Black List, this film is the writing and directorial debut of Jade Halley Bartlett with Freeman (also serving as executive producer; an Emmy and BAFTA award winner who most recently received an International Emmy for “The Responder”), Ortega (an Emmy and SAG nominee for “Wednesday”), Bashir Salahuddin, Gideon Adlon, and Dagmara Domińczyk. Producers are Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Mary-Margaret Kunze.

Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on Friday, January 26th.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival previously announced that the festival’s opening night film will be the U.S. Premiere of Wicked Little Letters directed by Thea Sharrock, on Friday, January 5. The festival will close with Ex-Husbands, directed by Noah Pritzker on Saturday, January 13.

The festival will screen 180 films from 74 countries, including 48 premieres (9 World, 3 International, 12 North American, and 24 U.S.) from January 4-15, 2024. The line-up includes 40 of the International Feature Film Oscar®Submissions along with New Voices New Visions, Modern Masters, Queer Cinema, Cine Latino, True Stories, World Cinema Now, and more.

Also screening as part of the Talking Pictures program are American Fiction with actor Jeffrey Wright; Barbie with director Greta Gerwig; The Color Purple with actresses Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson along with director Blitz Bazawule; Killers of the Flower Moon with screenwriter Eric Roth; Maestro with actress Carey Mulligan; and Rustin with actor Colman Domingo.

The 2024 PSIFF schedule is available online at www.psfilmfest.org. Tickets for the Festival are now available online.

