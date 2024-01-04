Skip to Content
Film Festival

Variety’s 27th annual brunch honors up-and-coming directors

KESQ
KESQ
KESQ
By
Published 10:36 AM

10 directors will be celebrated at Variety’s annual brunch following Thursday’s Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala. 

Variety awards "10 Directors to Watch" who have made notable contributions to the world of film every year.

This year's honorees include:

Blitz Bazawule, The Color Purple

Ilker Çatak, The Teachers’ Lounge

Sophie Dupuis, Solo

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Titus Kaphar, Exhibiting Forgiveness

Anna Kendrick, Woman of the Hour

Kobi Libii, American Society of Magical Negroes

Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man (SUNDANCE)

Ena Sendijarevic, Sweet Dreams

Eva Trobisch, Ivo

Past awardees include:

Wes Anderson, Bottle Rocket

Christopher Nolan, Memento

Kasi Lemmons, Eve's Bayou

Justin Simien, Dear White People

Nia DaCosta, Candyman

Stay with News Channel 3 on air and online for up-to-the-minute Palm Springs International Film Festival coverage.

Article Topic Follows: Film Festival

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content