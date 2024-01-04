Variety’s 27th annual brunch honors up-and-coming directors
10 directors will be celebrated at Variety’s annual brunch following Thursday’s Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala.
Variety awards "10 Directors to Watch" who have made notable contributions to the world of film every year.
This year's honorees include:
Blitz Bazawule, The Color Purple
Ilker Çatak, The Teachers’ Lounge
Sophie Dupuis, Solo
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Titus Kaphar, Exhibiting Forgiveness
Anna Kendrick, Woman of the Hour
Kobi Libii, American Society of Magical Negroes
Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man (SUNDANCE)
Ena Sendijarevic, Sweet Dreams
Eva Trobisch, Ivo
Past awardees include:
Wes Anderson, Bottle Rocket
Christopher Nolan, Memento
Kasi Lemmons, Eve's Bayou
Justin Simien, Dear White People
Nia DaCosta, Candyman
