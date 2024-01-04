Skip to Content
Live Coverage: 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala

It's here! The 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival starts today with the Awards Gala.

Awardees and presenters will gather at the Palm Springs Convention Center for the Awards Gala. News Channel 3's Angela Chen and Patrick Evans will be live on the red carpet as the stars arrive. We'll have coverage of the red carpet all throughout our newscasts from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Watch the Newscasts Live Here

This year's honorees include:

HonoreeAwardPresenterPast Honorees
Danielle Brooks
The Color Purple		Spotlight Award,
Actress		Kristen Stewart, Amy Adams, Jessica
Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Julia
Roberts and Yuh-Jung Youn
Paul Giamatti
The Holdovers		Icon AwardGlenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Michael
Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks and
Meryl Streep
Greta Gerwig
Barbie		Director of the YearSarah Polley, Jane Campion, Chloé Zhao,
Quentin Tarantino, Bradley Cooper,
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Steve McQueen, David
O. Russell
Colman Domingo
Rustin		Spotlight Award,
Actor		Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston and
Andrew Garfield
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
The Holdovers		Breakthrough
Performance
Award		Danielle Deadwyler, Andra Day, Cynthia
Erivo, Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Lupita
Nyong’o, Mary J. Blige, Rosamund Pike
Cillian Murphy
Oppenheimer		Desert Palm
Achievement
Award, Actor		Colin Farrell, Riz Ahmed, Adam Driver,
Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Colin
Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Gary Oldman,
Brad Pitt, Eddie Redmayne
Emma Stone
Poor Things		Desert Palm
Achievement
Award, Actress		Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Renée
Zellweger, Olivia Colman, Cate Blanchett,
Charlize Theron, Halle Berry, Julianne
Moore, Sandra Bullock, Natalie Portman
Jeffrey Wright
American Fiction		Career
Achievement
Award		Nicole Kidman, Annette Bening, Kevin
Costner, Laura Dern, Clint Eastwood, Sally
Field, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins,
Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee
Billie Eilish+ Finneas
O’Connell
Barbie		Chairman’s AwardViola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, Gary Oldman,
Joaquin Phoenix, George Clooney, Matt
Damon, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Reese
Witherspoon, Tom Hanks
Carey Mulligan
Maestro		International Star
Award		Michelle Yeoh, Penélope Cruz, Carey
Mulligan, Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem,
Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman
Martin Scorsese, Leonardo
DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone,
Robert DeNiro, Jesse
Plemons, Talee Redcorn,
Yancey Redcorn, Tantoo
Cardinal, Cara Jade
Myers, JaNaoe Collins,
Jillian Dion, Tatanka
Means, William Belleau
Killers of the Flower Moon		Vanguard AwardThe Fabelmans, Belfast, Green Book, La La
Land, Little Miss Sunshine, Shape of Water,
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Young Adult

Presenters have yet to be announced.

You'll be able to watch the red carpet and Awards Gala live in this article. Coverage starts at 4:00 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the PSIFF.

