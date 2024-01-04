Live Coverage: 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala

It's here! The 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival starts today with the Awards Gala.

Awardees and presenters will gather at the Palm Springs Convention Center for the Awards Gala. News Channel 3's Angela Chen and Patrick Evans will be live on the red carpet as the stars arrive. We'll have coverage of the red carpet all throughout our newscasts from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This year's honorees include:

Honoree Award Presenter Past Honorees Danielle Brooks

The Color Purple Spotlight Award,

Actress Kristen Stewart, Amy Adams, Jessica

Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Julia

Roberts and Yuh-Jung Youn Paul Giamatti

The Holdovers Icon Award Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Michael

Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks and

Meryl Streep Greta Gerwig

Barbie Director of the Year Sarah Polley, Jane Campion, Chloé Zhao,

Quentin Tarantino, Bradley Cooper,

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Steve McQueen, David

O. Russell Colman Domingo

Rustin Spotlight Award,

Actor Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston and

Andrew Garfield Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Holdovers Breakthrough

Performance

Award Danielle Deadwyler, Andra Day, Cynthia

Erivo, Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Lupita

Nyong’o, Mary J. Blige, Rosamund Pike Cillian Murphy

Oppenheimer Desert Palm

Achievement

Award, Actor Colin Farrell, Riz Ahmed, Adam Driver,

Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Colin

Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Gary Oldman,

Brad Pitt, Eddie Redmayne Emma Stone

Poor Things Desert Palm

Achievement

Award, Actress Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Renée

Zellweger, Olivia Colman, Cate Blanchett,

Charlize Theron, Halle Berry, Julianne

Moore, Sandra Bullock, Natalie Portman Jeffrey Wright

American Fiction Career

Achievement

Award Nicole Kidman, Annette Bening, Kevin

Costner, Laura Dern, Clint Eastwood, Sally

Field, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins,

Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee Billie Eilish+ Finneas

O’Connell

Barbie Chairman’s Award Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, Gary Oldman,

Joaquin Phoenix, George Clooney, Matt

Damon, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Reese

Witherspoon, Tom Hanks Carey Mulligan

Maestro International Star

Award Michelle Yeoh, Penélope Cruz, Carey

Mulligan, Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem,

Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman Martin Scorsese, Leonardo

DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone,

Robert DeNiro, Jesse

Plemons, Talee Redcorn,

Yancey Redcorn, Tantoo

Cardinal, Cara Jade

Myers, JaNaoe Collins,

Jillian Dion, Tatanka

Means, William Belleau

Killers of the Flower Moon Vanguard Award The Fabelmans, Belfast, Green Book, La La

Land, Little Miss Sunshine, Shape of Water,

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Young Adult

Presenters have yet to be announced.

You'll be able to watch the red carpet and Awards Gala live in this article. Coverage starts at 4:00 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the PSIFF.