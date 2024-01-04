Live Coverage: 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards Gala
It's here! The 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival starts today with the Awards Gala.
Awardees and presenters will gather at the Palm Springs Convention Center for the Awards Gala. News Channel 3's Angela Chen and Patrick Evans will be live on the red carpet as the stars arrive. We'll have coverage of the red carpet all throughout our newscasts from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
This year's honorees include:
|Honoree
|Award
|Presenter
|Past Honorees
|Danielle Brooks
The Color Purple
|Spotlight Award,
Actress
|Kristen Stewart, Amy Adams, Jessica
Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney, Julia
Roberts and Yuh-Jung Youn
|Paul Giamatti
The Holdovers
|Icon Award
|Glenn Close, Willem Dafoe, Michael
Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks and
Meryl Streep
|Greta Gerwig
Barbie
|Director of the Year
|Sarah Polley, Jane Campion, Chloé Zhao,
Quentin Tarantino, Bradley Cooper,
Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Steve McQueen, David
O. Russell
|Colman Domingo
Rustin
|Spotlight Award,
Actor
|Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston and
Andrew Garfield
|Da’Vine Joy Randolph
The Holdovers
|Breakthrough
Performance
Award
|Danielle Deadwyler, Andra Day, Cynthia
Erivo, Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Lupita
Nyong’o, Mary J. Blige, Rosamund Pike
|Cillian Murphy
Oppenheimer
|Desert Palm
Achievement
Award, Actor
|Colin Farrell, Riz Ahmed, Adam Driver,
Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Colin
Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Gary Oldman,
Brad Pitt, Eddie Redmayne
|Emma Stone
Poor Things
|Desert Palm
Achievement
Award, Actress
|Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Renée
Zellweger, Olivia Colman, Cate Blanchett,
Charlize Theron, Halle Berry, Julianne
Moore, Sandra Bullock, Natalie Portman
|Jeffrey Wright
American Fiction
|Career
Achievement
Award
|Nicole Kidman, Annette Bening, Kevin
Costner, Laura Dern, Clint Eastwood, Sally
Field, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins,
Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee
|Billie Eilish+ Finneas
O’Connell
Barbie
|Chairman’s Award
|Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, Gary Oldman,
Joaquin Phoenix, George Clooney, Matt
Damon, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Reese
Witherspoon, Tom Hanks
|Carey Mulligan
Maestro
|International Star
Award
|Michelle Yeoh, Penélope Cruz, Carey
Mulligan, Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem,
Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman
|Martin Scorsese, Leonardo
DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone,
Robert DeNiro, Jesse
Plemons, Talee Redcorn,
Yancey Redcorn, Tantoo
Cardinal, Cara Jade
Myers, JaNaoe Collins,
Jillian Dion, Tatanka
Means, William Belleau
Killers of the Flower Moon
|Vanguard Award
|The Fabelmans, Belfast, Green Book, La La
Land, Little Miss Sunshine, Shape of Water,
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Young Adult
You'll be able to watch the red carpet and Awards Gala live in this article.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the PSIFF.