US premiere of ‘Wicked Little Letters’ headlines opening night of Palm Springs International Film Festival

News Channel 3's coverage of the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival continues Friday night with opening night, featuring the U.S. premiere screening of "Wicked Little Letters."

Directed by Thea Sharrock, the film is based on a true scandal that stunned 1920s England, the film centers around the story of neighbors Edith Swan and Rose Gooding in the seaside town of Littlehampton. One day, a series of obscene letters begin to target Edith and others, with suspicion falling upon Rose. As the outrageous letters continue to escalate, Rose risks losing both her freedom and custody of her daughter. The film stars Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Anjana Vasan, Malachi Kirby, Eileen Atkins, and Timothy Spall.

The premiere will be held at the Richards Center for the Arts at Palm Springs High School.

News Channel's 3 Patrick Evans will be live as the film's cast and crew arrive. Watch News Channel 3 live at 5, 6, and 6:30 p.m.

