Coachella Valley’s own Jenna Ortega stuns at ‘Miller’s Girl’ PSIFF premiere

It was a star-studded night out at the Mary Pickford is D'Place theater in Cathedral City which played host to the world premiere of "Miller's Girl."

The film stars Martin Freeman, Dagmara Dominczyk, Bashir Salahuddin, Gideon Adlon, and La Quinta native Jenna Ortega.

The stars attended the premiere along with director-writer/director Jade Halley Bartlett.

The event was part of the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Talking Pictures program.

Miller’s Girl follows the unraveling of a complex connection between lonely intellectuals: a failed writer named Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman) and his remarkable student, Cairo Sweet (Jenna Ortega). When a creative writing assignment prompts uncomfortable realities, Jonathan and Cairo realize they’ve blurred lines beyond the academic. Challenged by her expectations, encouraged by his attention, Miller’s Girl is about imminent, inexorable attraction between characters who become both hero and villain in each other’s stories.

Written by Bartlett as a play in 2011 and featured on the 2016 Black List, this film is the writing and directorial debut of Jade Halley Bartlett with Freeman (also serving as executive producer; an Emmy and BAFTA award winner who most recently received an International Emmy for “The Responder”), Ortega (an Emmy and SAG nominee for “Wednesday”), Bashir Salahuddin, Gideon Adlon, and Dagmara Domińczyk. Producers are Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Mary-Margaret Kunze.

Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on Friday, January 26th.

