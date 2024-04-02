Palm Springs International ShortFest returns, celebrating 30th anniversary

The Palm Springs International ShortFest will return this summer, celebrating its 30th anniversary, organizers announced today.

The short film festival will take place from June 18 to June 24 at the Regal Palm Springs, sponsored by the city of Palm Springs. The event will feature film screenings, along with classes and panel discussions featuring industry representatives, filmmakers and additional guests.

The ShortFest Awards will be presented June 23, offering cash prizes worth $25,000, and five Academy Award-qualifying awards.

The Best of the Fest shorts will screen on the final day, June 24. They will also be offered virtually from July 10-14.

Previous short films screened at the festival have included Oscar- nominated documentary short ``Nai Nai & Wai Pó,'' live-action short "The Old Young Crow" Oscar-winning documentary short "The Queen of Basketball," "Death & Ramen'' with comedian Bobby Lee and actor Matt Jones, "Last Call" with actor Tom Holland, "The Long Goodbye" with actor Riz Ahmed, "Three Trees'' voiced by actress Whoopi Goldberg and others.

The event is produced by the Palm Springs International Film Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating and promoting the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The Film Society also produces the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards in January.

For additional information and tickets, call the festival headquarters at 760-778-8979 or visit the website at psfilmfest.org/shortfest-2024.