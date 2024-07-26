Lady Gaga flutters in dazzling feathery performance to kick off Olympic Games in Paris

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Lady Gaga was in top form in Paris, France on Friday, when she performed on the banks of the River Seine as part of the grand kickoff to the opening ceremony for the Olympic Summer Games.

The Grammy-winner delivered a spirited rendition of Renée “Zizi” Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc en Plumes” (“My Feathery Thing”), decked out in a black leotard and opera gloves surrounded by dancers donning round pink feathered adornments.

After proclaiming, “Bonsoir et bienvenue à Paris,” which translates to, “Good evening and welcome to Paris,” Gaga danced and traipsed down a staircase on the riverbank surrounded by her dancers with feathers.

At one point, Gaga sat at the piano waiting for an interlude before continuing her performance on the stage.

Gaga join performers Celine Dion and Aya Nakamura in performing at the ceremony.

The festivities also included the Parade of Nations down the river, with competing countries being represented by various vessels in spits of a cold rain that began blanketing Paris.

It’s the first time the opening ceremony has not been held in a stadium, and it’s truly putting much of Paris on display.

