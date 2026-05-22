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Weather

Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend, Before Cooler & Windier Next Week

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Published 3:20 PM

Memorial Day weekend stays super pleasant and pretty close to seasonal through Monday across the Coachella Valley. Expect highs mainly in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees with plenty of sunshine and fairly typical afternoon breezes for late May.

A gradual cooling trend arrives by mid next week as a series of systems move across the West. After Memorial Day, we’re likely looking at several days of below-average temperatures, with some desert cities potentially dipping back into the upper 80s by Wednesday. Gustier west winds also develop Tuesday and Wednesday across the mountains and deserts, with breezy conditions possibly lingering into Thursday, especially near the passes and desert slopes.

Honestly, the Coachella Valley is the place to be this weekend! Mostly sunny and dry here in the desert, while coastal communities deal with increasing marine clouds and fog during in the nights and mornings.

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Katie Boer

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