Palm Springs International Film Festival announces 2025 dates

Mark your calendars! Dates for the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival were released on Thursday.

The 2025 PSIFF will be held on January 2 through January 13. The Film Awards gala, now co-presented by IHG Hotels & Resorts and Silvercrest, will take place on Friday, January 3.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards is one of the most prominent events in the Coachella Valley and an internationally renowned event that has become a must-stop as part of the awards season.

Nearly all of the honorees at the 2024 Film Awards went on to receive Academy Award nominations including Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (Chairman’s Award), Carey Mulligan (International Star Award, Actress), Cillian Murphy (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor), Danielle Brooks (Spotlight Award, Actress), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Breakthrough Performance Award), Emma Stone (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Greta Gerwig (Director of the Year), Jeffrey Wright (Career Achievement Award), and Killers of the Flower Moon (Vanguard Award).

Murphy, Randolph, Stone, Eilish and O’Connell all won Academy Awards in their respective categories.

The Film Society announced it entered into a multi-year relationship with local corporate leader, Silvercrest who will serve as a new co-presenting sponsor, along with IHG Hotels & Resorts, of the prestigious Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Based in Palm Springs, Silvercrest is a data- and technology-driven national advertising agency that is distinguished by its proprietary Local Marketing Automation Platform (LMap), a fully integrated suite of powerful end-to-end marketing applications that redefines efficiency and excellence in business marketing. Silvercrest, which works with companies of all sizes, in all industries, across the country, has committed to be a multi-year presenting sponsor of the Film Awards.

“Recognizing their reputation as one of the preeminent advertising and marketing firms in the Coachella Valley, we are very excited that Silvercrest will be a co-presenting sponsor of our Film Awards,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “Given Silvercrest’s expertise in bringing attention to a breadth of worthy brands, including those in the entertainment space, we look forward to collaborating with them on this partnership.”

"We are honored to be a part of the Palm Springs International Film Awards that celebrate the best-of-the-best in cinematic storytelling and shine a light on our local community,” said William Rodriguez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Silvercrest. “Our involvement underscores Silvercrest's belief in the crucial role compelling narrative has in creating meaningful connections. Just as great films leave a lasting impression on theatre audiences, we produce advertising campaigns that are equally impactful, resonant, and unforgettable with our clients’ ideal customers."

The sponsorship developed as part of Silvercrest’s and the Film Society’s collaborative partnerships with Oak View Group, the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions.

As part of Silvercrest’s sponsorship at Acrisure Arena, in Palm Desert, the premium level has been rebranded as the Silvercrest Level.

Acrisure Arena is a world-class venue for top musical events and home to the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds.

“We are very committed to seeing the Coachella Valley succeed and the Palm Springs International Film Society is an important part of the long-term success of this community, Dan Griffis, President, Global Partnerships OVG. “Silvercrest continues to be a beacon of light in the Valley and their investment in the Film Awards is a perfect example of their unwavering commitment to this community.”

For more information on the Palm Springs International Film Festival, visit www.psfilmfest.org or call (760) 969-7533 or toll free (800) 898-7256.