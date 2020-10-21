Riverside County fitness club representatives express frustration with latest order to close doors

California

News Channel 3 is hearing from fitness club owners and representatives in the desert and elsewhere in Southern California expressing frustrations and concerns with being directed by the state to close their doors once again.

Tuesday, the state announced that Riverside County was being moved back to the purple tier, under the state's color-coded tiered strategy for responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the tier, gyms, health clubs and fitness centers are ordered to close their doors.

News Channel 3 is also aware of a valley health club manager who indicated he would not close the doors at his business. He shared the information in a post on Facebook which has since been deleted.

