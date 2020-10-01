Indio Police unveils ‘pink unit’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month so a lot of people, businesses, and agencies will be wearing pink to support the cause. The Indio Police Department is going all out to raise awareness, transforming one of its police units into the "Pink Unit."

The newly revamped "Pink Unit" vehicle hit the streets for the first time on Thursday morning.

This isn't the first time that Indio Police have rolled out the "pink unit" vehicle, but only the department's ID was pink. This year, however, the department went all out on the pink. You will have no doubts as to which Indio PD vehicle is the pink unit.

In addition to the change in vehicle color, the pink unit also features the saying "Courage, Hope, Strength" visible all over the vehicle.

The vehicle will be out for the entire month of October. Indio Police officers will also join the Desert Hot Springs Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff's Department in wearing pink patches.

