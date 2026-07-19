Two deaths reported in New York City Legionnaires’ disease cluster

By Katherine Dillinger, Jen Christensen, CNN

(CNN) — Two people have died in connection with a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in New York City, the city’s health department said.

As of Saturday, 72 cases have been reported, and nine people are hospitalized. Fifty people who were previously hospitalized have been discharged.

“We are heartbroken to learn that another New Yorker has lost their life to Legionnaires’ disease on the Upper East Side. Our deepest condolences are with their loved ones as they grieve,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister F. Martin said in a statement.

Officials believe that the cases are connected with bacteria found in building cooling towers on the Upper East Side. Towers for 76 buildings tested positive for Legionella bacteria, and their owners were ordered to drain, clean and disinfect them.

The city said all 76 buildings confirmed they have completed the required remediation. There has been a sharp decline in illnesses beginning after July 8, the city health department said.

Last year, a community cluster of cases in Harlem sent 92 people to the hospital and killed seven. Those cases were connected to cooling towers, prompting the city to enact a law in May that requires more frequent inspections of the equipment and increased fines for property owners that failed to comply.

Cooling towers, used for refrigeration and general building cooling, expel building heat into the atmosphere by pulling outside air through warm water from a central chiller that gets sprayed over a fill material. As fans pull air through the water, a small amount evaporates, cooling the remaining water, which recirculates to take up more heat. People can get sick when they are exposed to vapor from those systems if there’s bacteria in it.

Studies show that cooling towers and other warm, wet environments like hot tubs, spas, fountains and some plumbing systems are particularly vulnerable to Legionella bacteria.

Public health officials noted that this particular cluster of cases is not connected to drinking water, showers or air conditioners.

New York sees hundreds of Legionnaires’ cases every year, but officials have noticed a spike in cases clustered in three particular ZIP codes: 10128, 10028 and 10075. Anyone who has been in that area in the past couple of weeks is advised to watch for symptoms such as fever, chills, fatigue, headaches, low appetite, confusion and diarrhea.

Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious, and it can be managed if people are given antibiotics early in the course of the disease.

Most people who are exposed to Legionella bacteria don’t get sick at all, but people can get sick after high or repeated exposure, especially in vulnerable groups that can include people who are over 50, who vape or smoke, or who have weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions like diabetes or heart, kidney, liver or lung disease.

There is no vaccine or medicine to prevent it, and masks don’t seem to offer protection, the New York health department said.

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CNN’s Jamie Gumbrecht and Jim Rogers contributed to this report.