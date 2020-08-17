Cluster of moderate quakes strikes Baja California

Breaking News

Did you feel it? Several moderate quakes ranging from 4.4 to 5.1 in Magnitude struck this morning in Northern Baja, California.

The first, a 4.4, was felt at 8:09 a.m. quickly followed by two larger quakes, a 5.2 at 8:30 a.m. and another 5.1 at 8:31 a.m. A fourth Magnitude 4.5 quake was reported at 8:32 a.m.

The swarm of earthquake activity comes on the heals of an active seismic period in and around of the Salton Sea.

The quakes struck in a sparsely populated region of Baja, 100 miles inland of Esenada, Mexico. Serious injuries and damage have not been reported.

The closest major fault is the Imperial, but the quakes themselves were in the mountains, not along the fault itself.

