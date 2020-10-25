Demonstrators push to recall Governor Gavin Newsom

Home

Demonstrators took part in a parade today, from one side of the valley to the other.

They showed support for President Trump, and pushed for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom.

The parade started at 12pm Sunday and ended in La Quinta near Jefferson st. and Hwy. 111.

Organizers tell News Channel 3, they wanted to hold the parade and rally today, after their demonstration in Palm Springs last week was disrupted when one of the demonstrators was punched.

Palm Springs Police Officers responded, but there is no word if anyone is facing charges in connection to the incident.