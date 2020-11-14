Deputy-Involved Shooting leaves man hospitalized

Home

A deputy-involved shooting leaves 1 man in the hospital in Eastvale.

This incident took place Saturday morning around 3 a.m., when deputies were called to a home in Eastvale.

Courtesy: Riverside County Sheriff Dept. Facebook Page

Sheriff deputies says when they arrived they found a man inside the home and he began shooting at them.

Deputies eventually used an armored vehicle to remove children from the home and when they encountered with the suspect, they shot him.

The man was arrested and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say several weapons were also found at the scene.

The suspect was booked into jail on charges including suspicion of multiple counts of attempted murder on a peace officer.