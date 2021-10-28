The Coachella Valley's top club pros will battle it out for $1,000 in a one-hole competition to become the inaugural indiGO Stadium Shoot-Out Champion.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | 9am-12pm

Watch live and in-person at the PGA WEST Pete Dye Stadium Course as challengers take on the notorious 17th hole, known as Alcatraz. Prizes and bragging rights are on the line as these pros have just one shot to make it onto the green completely surrounded by water.

Attendees will also encounter the darker, bolder side of Rolls-Royce in the form of limited-edition Black Badge Ghost vehicles on display.

Come see who will be named the indiGO Stadium Shoot-Out Champion. This made-for-TV event will air on News Channel 3 at a later date, hosted by Sports Director Blake Arthur.

Proceeds will benefit First Tee of Coachella Valley, a program that teaches kids from all walks of life how to overcome challenges by applying life skills attained through the game of golf. If you cannot attend but would like to make a donation to this worthy cause, please click the link below.

Tickets are limited so order today!