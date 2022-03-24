Inaugural indiGo Stadium Shootout winner presented with trophy

On Thursday, Stadium Shootout winner Lehua Wise was presented with the trophy for last November's tournament, which will be on display at The Hideaway Clubhouse until this year's event.

The trophy will rotate at the winning pro's club in future years.

On hand to present the award was News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur and General Manager Jerry Upham, along with The Hideaway General Manager Mike Finnell.

"Due to scheduling and other pandemic-related issues we are remiss in getting this trophy to Lehua and The Hideaway Golf Club," Upham said. "But we are happy to finally present it and have it shown proudly in their Clubhouse. Congratulations again to Lehua for her victory."

Perfect day at Hideaway, awarding the Stadium Shootout winner her trophy. The only woman in the field of 16 players, it’s only fitting that Lehua Wise is our inaugural champion! Congrats! You should be in the field for next week’s @Chevron_Golf!🏌️‍♀️🏆⛳️🌺🌴☀️🤙🏻 @KESQ @LehuaWise pic.twitter.com/2NgsfphwbJ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 24, 2022

This year's event will occur again in November.

