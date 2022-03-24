Skip to Content
indiGO Stadium Shoot-Out
By
today at 3:31 PM
Published 3:27 PM

Inaugural indiGo Stadium Shootout winner presented with trophy

Lehua Wise holds the inaugural indiGO Stadium Shootout trophy
KESQ
Lehua Wise holds the inaugural indiGO Stadium Shootout trophy

On Thursday, Stadium Shootout winner Lehua Wise was presented with the trophy for last November's tournament, which will be on display at The Hideaway Clubhouse until this year's event.

The trophy will rotate at the winning pro's club in future years.

On hand to present the award was News Channel 3 Sports Director Blake Arthur and General Manager Jerry Upham, along with The Hideaway General Manager Mike Finnell.

"Due to scheduling and other pandemic-related issues we are remiss in getting this trophy to Lehua and The Hideaway Golf Club," Upham said. "But we are happy to finally present it and have it shown proudly in their Clubhouse. Congratulations again to Lehua for her victory."

This year's event will occur again in November.  

Check out our indiGO Stadium Shootout Section for Continuing Updates

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
indiGO Stadium Shoot-Out

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content