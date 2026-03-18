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Kunamundo

Residentes de North se ven afectados por no contar con un código postal propio

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Published 12:45 PM

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KUNA) - Debido a que los poblados de Mecca y North Shore comparten el mismo código postal diversas problemáticas roden a los residentes de North Shore, como es el caso de la transporte, ya que comentan que tanto servicios públicos como privados dificilmente brindan servicio en el área.

Conversamos con algunas de las personas afectadas, quienes señalaron a la compañia de seguros IEHP como una de las empresas cuyo transporte no llega al poblado de North Shore, situación que ha propiciado la perdida de citas medicas importantes.

Todos los detalles los tendrá hoy en punto de las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

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Juan Montesló

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