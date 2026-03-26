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Economía a la sombra: trabajadores modifican su horario laboral debido a incremento en temperaturas

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Published 10:18 AM

VALLE DE COACHELLA, Calif. (KUNA) - Debido a la sorpresiva ola de calor que ha azota al sur de California diversos trabajadores se han visto obligados a modificar drasticamente su horario de trabajo, como es el caso de los trabajadores del campo.

Conoceremos cual son las afectaciones en la salud y cuan afectada se ve la economía de algunos campos laborales, todos los detalles los tendrá esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

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Juan Montesló

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