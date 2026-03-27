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Residentes recienten incremento en tráfico vehicular y baja participación de negocios hispanos durante Festival de Coachella

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Published 10:25 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KUNA) - El festival de música más importante de la región, Coachella Fest esta próximo, lo que para muchos residentes significa diversión, para otros significa un tormento, esto debido al incremento de tráfico vehicular que se presenta, casuando retrasos y molestías en algunos sectores de la población.

Así mismo, la cámara hispana de comercio del Valle de Coachella reporta que los negocios locales liderados por la comunidad latina no se ven beneficiados en gran parte, por lo cual buscan ser mayormente reconocidos este año y ser considerados una opción para los visitantes.

Todo el informe completo lo tendrán esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

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Juan Montesló

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