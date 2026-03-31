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Kunamundo

Pese a cambios de nombre, la lucha continúa: trabajadores agricolas defienden sus derechos

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Published 11:37 AM

Ciudad de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - En el marco de la conmemoración del cumpleaños del lider campesino Cesar Chavez, una serie de declaraciones han desmeritado la lucha por los derechos agricolas, un movimiento impulsado decadas atras para exigir mejores condiciones laborales en los campos de cultivo.

Hoy un grupo de mujeres residentes de la ciudad de Coachella se presentaron en un parque de la localidad que cuenta con un gran monumento en honor a Chacez, allí emitierón un mensaje en apoyo a quien consideran un héroe.

Así mismo, trabajadores agricolas emitieron su opinión, resaltado que el mensaje de este día sigue siendo el mismo pese al cambio de nombre.

Todos los detalles los tendrá esta tarde en putno de las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

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Juan Montesló

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