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Por rentar su casa ahora temen perderla, residentes de Cathedral City buscan recuperar su patrimonio

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Updated
today at 3:06 PM
Published 10:55 AM

Cathedral City, California (KUNA) - Una familia de la ciudad de Catedral ha solicitado apoyo a Telemundo 15 para dar a conocer como fue que el haber rentado una de sus propiedad ha pasado a convertirse en una pesadilla.

Todo comenzó cuando decidieron arrendar su casa a una familia, la cual ha decidido apropiarse de la propiedad una vez que el contrato venció, los arrendadores han comenzado a experimentar crisis de ansiedad e inclusive violencia física al tratar de recuperar su hogar.

El reporte completo lo tendrá esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm, solo por Telemundo 15.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Juan Montesló

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