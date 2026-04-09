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Gentrificación en la ciudad de La Quinta, un reportaje especial de Juan Montesló

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Published 11:33 AM

LA QUINTA, California (KUNA) - Un grupo de residentes de la ciudad de La Quinta, ubicada en el Valle de Coachella, se acercó a Telemundo 15 para solicitar ayuda, puesto que, durante meses han experimentado una serie de cambios que estan provocando que algunos abandonen sus hogares.

Se trata de Dune Palms Mobile Estates, un parque de casas mobiles cuya principal población pertenece a la comunidad hispana y migrante, situación que historicamente los vulnera aun más.

Lo que comenzó como una denuncia ciudadana en la cual alegadamente les era cada vez más difícil estacionar sus autos en cercanía de sus domicilios, termino por nombrarse como un posible caso de gentrificación.

No se pierda el reportaje especial y todos los detalles, hoy en punto de las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

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Juan Montesló

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