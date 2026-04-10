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El festival de Coachella ha iniciado y las aglomeraciones continúan en aumento en la ciudad de Indio, tráfico en vialidades principales

Fred von Lohmann / CC0 1.0
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Published 12:24 PM

INDIO, California (KUNA) - La emoción por el gran festival de música en el valle de Coachella continúa en ascenso, y la comunidad latina se encuentra lista para disfrutar la presentación de la estrella internaacional Karol G, primera latina en encabezar la lista de presentaaciones.

En Telemundo 15 decidimos salir a conocer como viven el ambiente los visitantes y cuando ocupada se encuentra la comunidad atendiendo al gran número de aficionados de la música.

Hoy en punto de las 6 de la tarde estaremos en vivo desde el Empire Polo Club para brindarles una cobertura completa.

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Juan Montesló

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