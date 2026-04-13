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Data Center: Comunidad hispana de la ciudad de Coachella exige respuestas

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Published 10:34 AM

Ciudad de Coachella, California ( KUNA) - El día miércoles durante la reunión de concejo del cabildo de la ciudad de Coachella un grupo de residentes externarón de manera pública sus preocupaciones respecto a la posible instalación de un gran centro de datos en las inmediaciones de la ciudad.

Esta se convirtió en el tercer posicionamiento formalmente en contra de los centros de datos por parte de residentes en la región, caso similar ocurrió en en el condado de Imperial Valley y el condado de Yuma.

Pero, muchos se preguntan que es un "Data Center" y el por qué estan en contra de los mismos, todos los detalles los tendrán esta tarde solo por Telemundo 15.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Juan Montesló

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