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Kunamundo

Granja local sufre daños en su cosecha por calor repentino de marzo

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Published 10:53 AM

Ciudad de Coachella (KUNA) - Debido a la intensa y sorprevisa olar de calor que llego al Valle de Coachella durante el mes de marzo, algunas afectaciones en la economía se hicieron presentes, como es el caso de la granja Temalpakh.

Dedicados a la agricultura desde hace varios años comentan haber experimentado daños en su cosecha de apio, lo cual representa un gran reto para reponer el cultivo.

Conversamos con operadores de la granja para traerles toda la información de primera mano, esta tarde solo por Telemundo 15.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Juan Montesló

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