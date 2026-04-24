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Kunamundo

Fan de Karol G cumple su sueño, Zoey Magallanes sobreviviente de cáncer

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Published 10:44 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KUNA) - La jóven Zoey Magallanes de tan solo 14 años de edad, residente del Valle de Coachella es sobreviviente de cáncer, una batalla que enfrentó desde hace más de 3 años, y vive para contarlo.

Uno de sus más grandes sueños era conocer a la cantante Karol G, situación que se convirtió en una realidad gracias a la hermana de la interprete.

En Telemudno 15 nos dimos a la tarea de visitar a Magallanes para conocer la historia de primera mano, esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm tendremos todos los detalles.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Juan Montesló

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