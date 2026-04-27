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Derrama económica de los Festivales: ¿Negocios locales fueron beneficiados o no?

MGN
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Published 10:19 AM

INDIO, California (KUNA) - Durante las pasadas 3 semanas la temporada de festivales 2026 propició la visita de miles de asistentes al Valle de Coachella, y en específico a la ciudad de Indio, por lo que muchos negocios locales reportan incrementos en sus ventas, pero algunos dicen no verse beneficiados a gran escala.

Esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm un reporte completo sobre el impacto económico que tuvieron los festivales en su edición 2026, solo por Telemundo 15.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Juan Montesló

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