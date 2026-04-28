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Retos del emprendimiento: ¿Se debe innovar o hacerse de manera tradicional?

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Published 10:14 AM

INDIO, California (KUNA) - La ciudad de Indio se encuentra ofreciendo un taller de capacitación para emprendedores y dueños de pequeños negocios que busquen impulsar aun más su trabajo, esto de la mano de un grupo de profesionales.

Se abordarán estrategias de financiación para pequeñas empresas y comprender mejor sus opciones de préstamo.

Todos los detalles los tendrá esta tarde solo por Telemundo 15.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Juan Montesló

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