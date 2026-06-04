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Inician plan para evitar instalación de Centro de datos en la Ciudad de Coachella

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Published 3:15 PM

Ciudad de Coachella, California (KUNA) - La ciudad de Coachella ha comenzado a implementar un plan de moratoria temporal para los centros de datos.

Esta tarde se llevará a cabo una reunión especial de cabildo donde se hablará sobre la ordenanza de urgencia que establece una moratoria temporal (de 45 días) sobre el desarrollo de centros de datos, de conformidad con la Sección 65858 del Código de Gobierno de California y se pondrá en onsideración y posible actuación en relación con el Contrato de Desarrollo de Servicios Públicos Municipales con Stronghold Power Systems.

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Juan Montesló

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