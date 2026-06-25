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Nuestra estación hermana News Channel 3 organiza una campaña de donación de sangre el viernes 26 de junio

KESQ
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New
Published 4:51 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, California (KUNA) – Contribuyendo al bienestar de la comunidad aquí en el Valle de Coachella: Mañana, nuestra estación hermana News Channel 3 colaborará con el banco de sangre LifeStream.

Podrá donar sangre en la unidad móvil que se ubicará frente a nuestros estudios, en Dunham Way, Thousand Palms.

La actividad tendrá lugar el viernes 26 de junio, de 8:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m. Puede hacer clic aquí para programar su cita; también se aceptan donantes sin cita previa.

Además, los donantes recibirán una camiseta del Valle de Coachella y una tarjeta de regalo de Target por valor de 25 dólares, hasta agotar existencias.

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Luis Medina

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