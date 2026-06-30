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Corte Suprema rechazó el intento de Trump de anular ciudadanía por nacimiento

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Published 10:15 AM

Valle de Coachella, Calif. (KUNA) - Esta mañana se dio a conocer que la Corte Suprema rechazó el intento del presidente Donald Trump de poner fin a la ciudadanía por nacimiento en Estados Unidos mediante una orden ejecutiva, reafirmando así más de un siglo de precedentes legales y de tradición nacional según los cuales los bebés nacidos en suelo estadounidense son automáticamente ciudadanos de ese país.

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Juan Montesló

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