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The Shops at Palm Desert organiza un fin de semana de fútbol comunitario

KESQ
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Published 3:36 PM

Se invita a los aficionados al fútbol y a sus familias a The Shops en Palm Desert este 18 y 19 de julio para disfrutar del Fin de Semana de Fútbol Comunitario con entrada gratuita.

Este evento de dos días contará con la transmisión en vivo de los partidos del campeonato, un DJ, actividades para niños, vendedores locales, obsequios y descuentos especiales en tiendas y restaurantes.

Los asistentes también podrán participar en el Palm Desert Playbook Passport para tener la oportunidad de ganar premios y en el concurso de Instagram "Wear Your Team".

La inscripción anticipada incluye un obsequio conmemorativo, agua embotellada y la participación en los sorteos diarios del gran premio hasta agotar existencias.

El evento se llevará a cabo en la Plaza Principal de The Shops at Palm Desert, con asientos disponibles por orden de llegada. Para obtener más información e inscribirse, visite nuestro sitio web.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Luis Medina

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