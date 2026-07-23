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Incendio forestal al sur de la carretera 371 en Anza

Alert California
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New
Published 12:54 PM

ANZA - Un incendio forestal que se desató hoy al sur de la carretera 371 en Anza calcinó aproximadamente 20 acres y provocó el cierre de la carretera debido a la propagación de las llamas.

El incendio, que no causó heridos, fue reportado a las 10:07 a. m. del jueves en la zona de las carreteras Burnt Valley y Kirby, según el Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Riverside.

La agencia informó que se enviaron varios camiones cisterna y brigadas terrestres al lugar, donde encontraron llamas que avanzaban a velocidad moderada hacia el noroeste, directamente hacia la carretera 371.

Tres aviones cisterna y tres helicópteros de Cal Fire iniciaron las labores de extinción a las 10:35 a. m.

Ninguna vivienda ni otra estructura se vio amenazada de inmediato en la zona, escasamente poblada, pero las llamas alcanzaban los carriles en dirección oeste de la carretera poco antes de las 11 a. m., lo que motivó una solicitud del departamento de bomberos a la Patrulla de Carreteras de California para que cerraran ambos sentidos del corredor de dos carriles entre las carreteras Kirby y Terwilliger por motivos de seguridad pública.

El cierre total se implementó a las 10:50 a. m.

Se desconocen las posibles causas del incendio. El Valle de Anza ha sido el epicentro de incendios forestales inexplicables cada verano durante la última década.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Luis Medina

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