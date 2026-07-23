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Palm Springs lanza encuesta para identificar las cualidades del próximo jefe de policía

KESQ
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Published 12:49 PM

PALM SPRINGS - Se invitó a los residentes de Palm Springs a completar una encuesta en línea disponible desde hoy para identificar las características y valores clave del próximo jefe de policía de la ciudad, tras el anuncio de la jubilación del actual jefe, Andy Mills.

"La ciudad de Palm Springs está comprometida con un proceso de selección reflexivo y transparente que identifique al líder idóneo para servir a nuestros residentes, apoyar a nuestra organización y contribuir a forjar el futuro de la seguridad pública en nuestra comunidad", declaró el administrador municipal, Scott Stiles, en un comunicado.

"Animo a todos a dedicar unos minutos a compartir su opinión sobre las cualidades de liderazgo que les gustaría ver en nuestro próximo jefe de policía", añadió Stiles.

Los residentes tendrán hasta la medianoche del 14 de agosto para completar la encuesta comunitaria, disponible en inglés o español, que les tomará aproximadamente 10 minutos, informaron las autoridades. Se espera que esta encuesta anónima sea una parte fundamental del proceso de selección de la ciudad.

El jueves pasado, Mills anunció en redes sociales que se jubilará el 5 de septiembre tras 13 años en el cargo. Él y su esposa, Cathy, planean mudarse cerca de su madre en el área de Sacramento para apoyarla.

La encuesta está disponible aquí.

Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

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Luis Medina

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