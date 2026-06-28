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Deportes

Así quedaron los cruces de 16avos de final del Mundial 2026

FIFA
By
June 24, 2026 8:37 PM
Published 2:44 PM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Este sábado terminó la fase de grupos y quedaron definidos los 32 clasificados a los dieciseisavos de final, una instancia completamente nueva en el Mundial de la FIFA.

Mira aquí la tabla de posiciones de los grupos.

Clasificaron los primeros y los segundos de todas las zonas y los ocho mejores terceros.

Las llaves se definieron en base a las 495 combinaciones posibles que determinó la FIFA antes del torneo. Solo una de ellas podía darse y la misma ya contemplaba qué tercero enfrentaría a qué primero, sin importar los puntos obtenidos. Entonces, los cruces quedaron así:

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