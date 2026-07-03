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Deportes

Así quedan los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026: clasificados, partidos y fechas

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Telemundo 15
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July 1, 2026 3:22 PM
Published 2:24 PM

Por CNN Español

El Mundial ya está en sus rondas de eliminación directa y, después de una fase de grupos larga que dejó partidos memorables y no tantas sorpresas, la atención está puesta en los caminos que tendrían las selecciones de cara a la final.

Las llaves de los clasificados hasta octavos hasta ahora son Canadá y Marruecos; Brasil y Noruega; y Paraguay, que, en un sorpresivo desenlace, eliminó a la cuatro veces campeona del mundo Alemania y va a enfrentarse con Francia, que derrotó a Suecia. Además, México aseguró su boleto y espera por Inglaterra. Por su parte, Bélgica sufrió, pero eliminó a Senegal y ahora irá ante Estados Unidos. España y Portugal protagonizarán otra gran llave de octavos, después de eliminar a Austria y Croacia, respectivamente. Además, Suiza espera por Colombia o Ghana tras eliminar sin problemas a Argelia. Egipto consiguió su boleto tras vencer a Australia en penales y espera a su rival, que saldrá del enfrentamiento entre Argentina y Cabo Verde.

En principio, la albiceleste tiene un sendero que podría verse sencillo y cuyo momento destacado sería un posible cruce con Colombia en cuartos. En la parte alta del cuadro habría enfrentamientos de alto nivel entre potencias europeas.

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