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Deportes

Semifinales del Mundial 2026: fechas, partidos y horarios

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Telemundo 15
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By
today at 12:24 AM
Published 10:54 PM

Por CNN en Español

Las semifinales del Mundial 2026 tendrán a cuatro países campeones del mundo, siendo la primera vez desde Italia 1990 que esto sucede. En aquella oportunidad fueron Alemania (campeón), Argentina (subcampeón), Italia (tercero) e Inglaterra (cuarto), mientras que en Norteamérica repiten la Albiceleste y los Tres Leones, y se suman España y Francia.

El Mundial tendrá ahora un par de días de descanso, para luego volver con las semifinales, separadas una de otra por 24 horas. El tercer puesto (sábado) y la gran final (domingo) se jugarán el próximo fin de semana.

📅 Martes 14 de julio

🏟️ Estadio Dallas

🏠 Arlington, Texas, Estados Unidos

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

📅 Miércoles 15 de julio

🏟️ Estadio Atlanta

🏠 Atlanta, Georgia, Estados Unidos

  • 3 p.m. de Miami.
  • 12 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 1 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 2 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 4 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 9 p.m. de Madrid.

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