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Deportes

Aficionado compra boletos para el mundial pero los pases nunca funcionaron

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Published 9:17 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Como en todos los grandes eventos, hay cosas buenas y cosas malas y la Copa Mundial no es la excepción.

Sobre todo, cuando las emociones pueden guiarlo  a tomar decisiones que pueden costarte miles de dólares.

Nuestra colega Gabriella Salguero habló con un aficionado que compró boletos, pero para su sorpresa, los pases nunca funcionaron.

Article Topic Follows: Deportes

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Gabriella Salguero

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