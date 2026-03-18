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Descarrilamiento de tren cerca del Salton en Mecca/North Shore

Missy Bracamonte
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New
Published 6:53 PM

MECCA, California (KUNA) - Equipos de emergencia se encuentran en el lugar del descarrilamiento de un tren en la zona de Mecca/North Shore, cerca del Mar de Salton.

Según Cal Fire, el tren descarriló poco después de las 5:00 p. m. cerca de Parkside Drive y la autopista 111. Varios vagones descarrilaron y un equipo especializado en materiales peligrosos está respondiendo a la situación.

Nos hemos comunicado con el Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de Riverside y Union Pacific para obtener más detalles. Esta noticia está en desarrollo;

Manténgase al tanto de las novedades con Telemundo 15. 

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