OPEN 4 BIZ: Cali Rosina Tea & Chocolate opens during pandemic, navigates shaky business climate
Imagine working for years to open your own tea shop. One week after you finally make your dreams come true and open your doors -- an unprecedented worldwide pandemic shuts the economy down.
It's what happened to Jodie and Josh Smith, the owners of Cali Rosina Tea & Chocolate in La Quinta. The brother-sister duo opened the loose leaf tea shop in March and have navigated choppy shutdown waters since.
Watch this Open 4 Biz story with morning anchor Angela Chen tonight at 5 p.m. to see what makes this tea spot so special and how the Smiths have been handling opening a new business during the pandemic.
