Living Healthy: take precautions to avoid heat dangers

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As temperatures rise across the valley, experts say you should be taking precautions now to avoid heat dangers later.

And it's not just the sun you need to watch out for - certain common medications could actually make you more sensitive to the heat or the sun itself.

Experts warn there are a number of medications that can cause sun sensitivity - not just sunburn, but itching and rashes. And these are common things: antibiotics, water pills or diuretics, even over-the-counter items like Benadryl or ibuprofen. So really read that label this summer.

Another danger to be aware of this summer season is the swimming pool. Drownings remain the leading cause of death for children under four, but it can happen to anyone, anywhere.

Experts also warn that it's very easy for a child who's top heavy with their head to end up in a body of water. So make sure that you have somebody designated who is not drinking alcohol and who is paying attention 100% of the time to everybody in the pool.

The message from the experts is that staying safe starts with being prepared - that means staying hydrated, wearing proper clothing, knowing your medications, and never letting your guard down around the water.

