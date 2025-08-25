Living Healthy: Laser light aids in treating muscle pain and inflammation

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Deep tissue laser therapy can be used to help treat muscle pain and inflammation.

The treatment can be used for both acute and chronic conditions as well as post-surgery recovery.

This non-invasive treatment uses high-power laser light to penetrate deep into tissues. The laser light promotes cellular metabolism to reduce pain and inflammation, which promotes healing.

Most treatments are painless and quick - It takes less than ten minutes.

Donya Medical and Beauty Spa's Dr. Mersedeh Karimian says, "We're talking about both acute and chronic pain management with the laser therapy. Acute meaning if, let's say, playing sports and you hurt your shoulder, you strain your muscles and pinch a nerve as as you're doing it, versus a chronic issue either pre-surgical or post-surgical. It helps the body's self-healing mechanism and recuperating from surgery.

Dr. Karimian explains that there is no specific amount of time when it comes to healing, as care and treatment are based on the severity of injury or surgery. She adds that in general the time of healing is quicker with use of high-power laser light.