Nonprofits can register now for first Coachella Valley Giving Day

News Channel 3 is supporting FirstBank and Desert Community Foundation in the launch of the first Coachella Valley Giving Day.

Coachella Valley Giving Day, set for March 1, 2023, will be a 24-hour online giving event. The goal is to support local nonprofit organizations in the Coachella Valley.

There is no cost for nonprofits to participate.

501(c)(3) organizations, including eligible schools and churches, within the Coachella Valley can register now through February 1, 2023.

To learn more and to register, visit www.cvgivingday.org.

To encourage registration, FirstBank and DCF are offering $30,000 in incentive prizes to participating nonprofits.

Prize Categories:

Giving Donations - Most Unique Donors by nonprofit between January 30, 2023 - March 1, 2023 at midnight, $10,000

Random Draw - A random draw from all participants who have received donations on March 1, 2023, $10,000

FirstBank organizers are planning to unite the region as a community through Coachella Valley Giving Day, in a statement saying they encourage people to "give generously to nonprofits that strengthen the region and foster a flourishing community."

“With our motto ‘banking for good,’ we are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and inspire others to do the same. That’s why we are happy to partner with such an experienced, impactful organization like Desert Community Foundation to launch CV Giving Day, and we hope it will inspire others to join us in giving back to our community.” Jake Wuest, California Market President at FirstBank

The bank has partnered with Desert Community Foundation, a public charity organization that has been serving the communities of the Coachella Valley since 1999, for this initiative.

“With FirstBank’s record of establishing successful giving days in both Colorado and Arizona, we are pleased to have such a generous partner as we launch the first-ever giving day in the Coachella Valley,” said Mary Panesar, Executive Director at the Desert Community Foundation. “We know we can have a real collective impact when we come together on March 1, 2023, to support our inspiring nonprofit community.