December Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Desert Best Friend’s Closet
December's Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient is the local nonprofit Desert Best Friend'sloset.
The organization helps clients be successful while looking for employment. Anyone in need is provided with a variety of professional clothing, from male and female clothes to shoes and jewelry.
In 2008, Desert Best FrFriend'sloset surveyed human resources representatives in the Coachella Valley and learned that inappropriately dressed job applicants were a problem in the community. They found 60% of those surveyed confessed that they judge appearance first, and 85% admitted they hesitate to hire someone who is dressed unprofessionally. As a result, DBFC was created to fill an unmet community need.
The DBFC Interview Attire Program provides interview-appropriate attire and image consultation at no cost to individuals seeking employment who do not have the means to buy such apparel.
However, then DBFC takes it a step further with its Bridge to Employment Program: Which provides focused, personalized coaching on resume and interview skills in a small group of no more than five people.
The nonprofit said it serves about 750 clients each year.
DBFC plans to use the $25,000 Coachella Valley Spotlight grant to advance the inclusion of JusticeInvolved Individuals to participate in its Bridge to Employment and Interview Attire Programs. Desert Best FrFriend'sloset will help parolees reenter the labor force by providing Job Search Readiness Workshops, job development, placement, and interview attire.