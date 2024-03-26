Zsa Zsa Gabor’s pink home in Palm Springs sold

Zsa Zsa Gabor's colorful, iconic Palm Springs home has been sold, according to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.

The pink home was built for Zsa Zsa's sister, Magda Gabor, in 1964 by her fourth husband, Arthur “Tony” Gallucci.

It became Zsa Zsa’s home after Magda died in 1997.

Photos courtesy of Michael Roth

The home is located in the Palm Springs neighborhood of Little Tuscany, offering 360-degree mountain and city views.

The Palm Springs estate has been lovingly maintained, preserving the one-of-a-kind Gabor glamour present in every room, including many original furnishings.

The home was originally listed at $3.8 million, but it was later reduced to $2.6 million. The final sale price has not yet been disclosed.

The listing was held by Brady Sandahl and Jan Ray with the Brady Sandahl Real Estate Group.

Zsa Zsa Gabor was a Hungarian model who went on to star in such films as Moulin Rouge and We’re Not Married! and made frequent television appearances. She was perhaps best known for her lavish lifestyle.

Sometimes considered the original “celebrity,” she jet-setted around the world, dated numerous high-powered men, and hosted glamorous soirees.

Her family was a dynamic force during Hollywood’s Golden Age.