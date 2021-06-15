Christian Sesma and Mike Hatton discuss the premiere for their new film, ‘Take Back’ this Thursday at the Mary Pickford

Eye on the Desert

"Take Back," an action film shot in the Coachella Valley will hold its red carpet premiere at the Mary Pickford movie theater in Cathedral City Thursday at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to show up as the stars arrive for the premiere.

"Take Back" stars Mickey Rourke, Michael Jai White, and James Russo.

Director Christian Sesma and producer Mike Hatton joined Patrick Evans on Eye on the Desert to discuss the film, shooting films here in the valley, and the red carpet premiere.